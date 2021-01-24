Kaieteur News- Thirty-three years (33) ago, robberies were rampant around the Stabroek Market area. The pockets of housewives were slashed and their handbags ripped from their arms, while they were focused on their purchases. The authorities, including the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary, appeared helpless in preventing or halting these daily attacks.
Something had to be done, and it was by a citizen that triggered action. Following a letter published in the newspaper by one Glenn Lall, the Commissioner of Police held a meeting with Lall and two policemen were specially assigned to address this problem. Lall, with the support of the authorities, built a lockup at the Stabroek Market to detain those targeting and robbing shoppers. The result was that crime disappeared from the area.
The idea of a similar facility, this time to jail our crooked politicians, is likely to enjoy public support, especially when one considers how these politicians have conspired to deprive our people of the country’s oil wealth. We are not being funny or frivolous. All those who have colluded to sell-out our future and to allow our oil wealth to be plundered, can use the time in such a lockup to contemplate the harm that they have done to this country and its people, and to repent for their wicked deeds.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Jail them!
Jan 24, 2021 Features / Columnists, Front Page Comment
Kaieteur News- Thirty-three years (33) ago, robberies were rampant around the Stabroek Market area. The pockets of housewives were slashed and their handbags ripped from their arms, while they were focused on their purchases. The authorities, including the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary, appeared helpless in preventing or halting these daily attacks.
Something had to be done, and it was by a citizen that triggered action. Following a letter published in the newspaper by one Glenn Lall, the Commissioner of Police held a meeting with Lall and two policemen were specially assigned to address this problem. Lall, with the support of the authorities, built a lockup at the Stabroek Market to detain those targeting and robbing shoppers. The result was that crime disappeared from the area.
The idea of a similar facility, this time to jail our crooked politicians, is likely to enjoy public support, especially when one considers how these politicians have conspired to deprive our people of the country’s oil wealth. We are not being funny or frivolous. All those who have colluded to sell-out our future and to allow our oil wealth to be plundered, can use the time in such a lockup to contemplate the harm that they have done to this country and its people, and to repent for their wicked deeds.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles