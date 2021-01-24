Guyana’s COVID-19 toll increases with 79 new infections

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Health reported 79 new infections of the COVID-19 virus via their daily dashboard update yesterday. That increases the country’s COVID-19 case toll to 7,222.

The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 651 in home isolation, 33 in institutional isolation and 21 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,361 persons have recovered from the virus with 33 new recoveries recorded yesterday. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.