Guyana’s COVID-19 toll increases with 79 new infections

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Health reported 79 new infections of the COVID-19 virus via their daily dashboard update yesterday. That increases the country’s COVID-19 case toll to 7,222.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 651 in home isolation, 33 in institutional isolation and 21 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,361 persons have recovered from the virus with 33 new recoveries recorded yesterday. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.
Jan 24, 2021Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their tenth Regional 50-over title when this years Regional Super50 bowls off next month in Antigua where...
