Government spends $500M on 4km road to link Diamond and Eccles

Kaieteur News- Some $500M (US2.3M) is being spent by the government to construct a four-kilometer road linking Greater Diamond and Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
The road link is said to be the first phase of a road bypass project to link the East Coast with the East Bank of Demerara. The bypass road, according to government’s plans will stretch from Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Diamond (EBD) and is funded by a US50M loan from the Indian Exim Bank.

Ongoing works on the 4km road linking Eccles and Diamond.

Ongoing works on the first phase are being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Planning and Housing Authority (CH&PA). According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), work on the four-kilometer road will be completed in April and will connect Sixth Avenue, Diamond with the Eccles Landfill Road.
The Minister of Housing, Collin Croal has stated that 65% of the works are already completed. He added that the ongoing works include the construction of two heavy-duty culverts, two heavy-duty reinforced concrete bridges, and the installation of street lights along the road.

