Farmers and Region Six officials butt heads over the location of $1.7 B all-weather road

Jan 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News-Dozens of farmers who turned up to the meeting with Ministers Zulfikar Mustapha and Anil Nandlall on Thursday at the New Market School, Number 63 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, expressed their frustration about the location chosen to construct a 25 kilometer all-weather road. The stretch of road which is expected to cost $1.7 B was set to be built from Number 52 to Canje Creek and Minister Mustapha had told the Farmers that cabinet had given a no objection to the project. He further stated that responsibility was given to Region Six administration to execute consultations and the region would have advised that the road be built from the No. 52 location.

Farmers at the meeting on Thursday.

However, there was a huge uproar among the rice and cattle farmers present at the meeting, who argued that the No. 52 location is not the best spot, requesting for the road to be built at No. 58 instead. The Regional Chairman, David Armogan, came under fire from the farmers, after he stated that the regional administration invited farmers “and asked the organizers of people within these areas to bring to the region, delegations of cattle farmers and delegations of rice farmers and people generally within the 52/74 areas, because there was a debate as to where this road is to be situated.” Armogan said that after all the “arguments and people shouting,” a vote was taken and “the majority of the people, a large majority of the people decided that the most benefit will come to the people if we do the 52 road right down to the Canje Creek.” This, however, caused farmers to shout and heckle with many of them asking, “Who you consult with?” Many of them could be heard among the shouting saying, “Let we vote now!” All the farmers present at the meeting said it would benefit all the farmers if the road was built at No. 58.

Minister of Agriculture Mustapha, then interjected and announced that technical personnel will be sent back to work along with the farmers “and then we will decide which is the most suitable location for the road.”

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Hon. Anil Nandlall, also agreed with the Agriculture Minister and stated, “a decision has been taken to review the location. The technical people will go and look at it…”

 

