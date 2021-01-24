Drunk driver blames cow for crashing into parked truck, pickup

Latest update January 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A drunk driver, told police that a cow caused him to lose control of his car, which crashed into a parked pickup and truck, along the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
The driver, Leo Gibson, 22, of Hyde Park, Essequibo, according to police, had to be rushed to West Demerara Regional Hospital, after he sustained multiple injuries about his body. He was immediately admitted and police took a breathalyzer test, which showed that his Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was 54% – way over the prescribed limit.
Investigators reported that Gibson was heading north along on the eastern side of the Parika Public road, when he reportedly swerved from a cow. He lost control and slammed into the truck parked at side of the road. He further lost control and then drove over a concrete median before crashing into the parked pick-up on the western side of the road.
