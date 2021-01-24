Central Police Station Recreation and Sports Hall gets boost

Kaieteur News – The Central Police Station, which is situated at New Amsterdam, Berbice, is in the process of setting up a recreation and Sports Hall in the compound of the Central Police Station.

The area which was once used as an area for sports was subsequently converted to a dump site for derelict vehicles.

However, the station which is the headquarters of the Police operation in East Berbice Region 6, is situated at the junction of Strand and Cobourg Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice and is under the command of Divisional Commander Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan and Deputy Commander Superintendent A. Roberts, a number of efforts are being taken to transform the location into a full-fledged recreation and sports hall.

Over the past weeks a number of developmental activities have been ongoing at the location. The derelict vehicles have been removed while landscaping of the lawns and remodeling of the interior of the building are ongoing.

A number of entities and individuals have pitched in to help so far.

On Friday the Little Angel Feeding Programme of Lot 14 A, Chesney Front Corentyne Berbice donated a 32″ television set to Commander Ramlakhan to be used at the location.

The organisation was led by President Shamiak Haniff and Secretary C. Ramsammy.

Also present at the simple presentation ceremony were OC No1 Inspector Marlon O Donahue and Assistant Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran.

Commander Ramlakhan and OC O Donahue thanked the organisation for coming on board with the GPF and wished them well in the future.

The venue when completed will be used for both indoor and outdoor activities and sports and games and recreational purposes. The B Division Police Steel band is also located at the venue. (Samuel Whyte)