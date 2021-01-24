Abel Harris: a humanitarian helping to promote small businesses through photography

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News- Abel Harris is a 19-year-old local photographer who has been taking social media by storm with his outstanding photography skills. He is currently using his skills to help new small business owners properly market their products by offering his service free of cost to them.

To kick-start this noble initiative, he recently made a Facebook post which attracted the attention of his sizeable following. In the post, he en

courag

ed small business owners to reach out to him for photo shoots of their products. His post was well received by the local Facebook community; some persons, in complete shock, even claimed that they have never seen such a kind gesture coming from a local creative in Guyana.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, the young and fruitful photographer revealed that after completing his secondary education at the St. Rose’s High School, he ventured into photography in early 2019.

Fresh to the art of photography, he no doubt was merely an amateur in most components but he knew he would eventually elevate.

Being able to showcase art in its truest form with a camera was always his dream and, according to him, while growing up, he saw many picturesque places and nature scenes across the country, which evoked a passion within him to pursue photography.

Harris said that from observing small businesses overtime in Guyana, he recognized that many of them were not able to present visual representations of their products on a level, which is most appealing. “I have seen so many small businesses with great products but terrible photographs of their products,” Harris expressed.

It is known that the way in which a product is presented affects the overall marketing and “many small business owners need that boost,” according to Harris.

He further added that amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses emerged and he managed to witness and experience the effects the pandemic had on many that had existed prior. In light of that, he was urged to assist some of these business owners to market their products through good photography in hopes of making their businesses more fruitful in the already challenging pandemic.

Harris strongly believes that small business owners should take up his offer because it provides a platform for both parties to gain exposure, grow their network and gain new clientele.

“Networking and more networking is a vital element in business; the more businesses get their name out in the market, is the more exposure which would lead to more sales opportunities for them,” Harris counselled.

Further, he stated that the country should have an annual exposition specifically designed to showcase and introduce small businesses and their products or services. This, he said, is because many small businesses provide and produce products and services, which many people may need, but since they are not that discoverable persons cannot find them or even know that they exist.

From the time of posting to now, Harris has already had photo shoots for a number of new small businesses, including businesses that make handcrafted beer, decorative items, accessories and local fruit juices.

As a young creative, he is certain that the local creative community can play a great role in boosting the economy by using their talent and social media following to promote others besides themselves.

That hand in hand approach has the ability to take individuals and the country to greater heights and aligns with the country’s motto: “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.