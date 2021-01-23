Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sophia man shot in thigh after behaving disorderly during arrest

Jan 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Sophia man is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left thigh from a police corporal after he reportedly behaved in a disorderly manner while being arrested.
According to a police report, the victim is a 28-year-old man who lives at Plum Park Dam, Sophia. The incident occurred yesterday in the same area around 11:00 hrs.
The report stated that four ranks were on patrol duties in the Plum Park area, when they observed four males at a shop on the roadside acting suspiciously.
The ranks stopped to question the men but noticed that the 28-year-old man threw a ziploc plastic bag on the ground and made good his escape. The bag allegedly contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The ranks went in pursuit of the man and subsequently found him returning to the same shop. After he was approached, the police officers informed him of what they observed and proceeded to arrest him. During this, Kaieteur News understands that the man attempted to hit one of the ranks with a glass bottle.
The rank moved away to avoid being hit, but the suspect continued to make advances with the glass bottle, while using a series of obscene language.
This prompted the ranks to warn the suspect to desist from his actions, but he continued. One of the officers then discharged a round which hit the suspect in his upper left thigh.
The ranks immediately escorted the suspect to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive treatment. He remains a patient at the hospital as investigations into the incident continue.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Hemraj (5-24 & 109) dominate final practice game at LBI

Hemraj (5-24 & 109) dominate final practice game at LBI

Jan 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Jaguars wrapped up their practice matches in preparations for next month’s Regional Super50 tournament set for Antigua with the last of three games yesterday at the...
Read More
Chinese Embassy officials visit MSC as venue set to become multipurpose sports facility

Chinese Embassy officials visit MSC as venue set...

Jan 23, 2021

Guyana makes the list of eligible federations to compete in FIBA 3X3

Guyana makes the list of eligible federations to...

Jan 23, 2021

‘Batters let us down for better part of a decade’- Johnson As Jaguars hunt first 50-over title in 16 years

‘Batters let us down for better part of a...

Jan 23, 2021

National Community Basketball League launched

National Community Basketball League launched

Jan 22, 2021

Secondary Schools’ Golf pilot programme commence

Secondary Schools’ Golf pilot programme

Jan 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]