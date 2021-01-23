Sophia man shot in thigh after behaving disorderly during arrest

Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Sophia man is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left thigh from a police corporal after he reportedly behaved in a disorderly manner while being arrested.
According to a police report, the victim is a 28-year-old man who lives at Plum Park Dam, Sophia. The incident occurred yesterday in the same area around 11:00 hrs.
The report stated that four ranks were on patrol duties in the Plum Park area, when they observed four males at a shop on the roadside acting suspiciously.
The ranks stopped to question the men but noticed that the 28-year-old man threw a ziploc plastic bag on the ground and made good his escape. The bag allegedly contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The ranks went in pursuit of the man and subsequently found him returning to the same shop. After he was approached, the police officers informed him of what they observed and proceeded to arrest him. During this, Kaieteur News understands that the man attempted to hit one of the ranks with a glass bottle.
The rank moved away to avoid being hit, but the suspect continued to make advances with the glass bottle, while using a series of obscene language.
This prompted the ranks to warn the suspect to desist from his actions, but he continued. One of the officers then discharged a round which hit the suspect in his upper left thigh.
The ranks immediately escorted the suspect to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive treatment. He remains a patient at the hospital as investigations into the incident continue.
