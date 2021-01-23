Police also gat secret code

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De traffic cops out in dem numbers. But like dem blind. Dem gat some vehicles does be double parking on Church Street near de junction with Camp Street. Dem wicked driver does park alongside another car on de same side of de road.

It does mek de two-lane road a one-lane and cause nuff confusion. And deh does gat traffic cops nearby and dem nah notice. But if yuh stap one inch pon de zebra, dem does pounce pon yuh.

Dem drivers, however, does try fuh help one another. Dem does flash light pon wan another fuh forewarn dem dat Babylon up ahead. Dat is dem secret code.

One taxi driver however nah gat luck with de police. He does get stap pon one street and before he meet de next street, he get stap again and he does gat fuh stump-up twice and sometimes even three times.

One day he ask one a dem cops, “What ah gat fuh do if another cop catches me? I can’t deh stumping up to every cop wah stop me.”

De cop tell he how dem does gat a secret code fuh such a situation. He tell de man, “If after you leave here another police stop you, just say ‘Coca-Cola’.”

Sure enough, a few rods away, another cop stap de taxi driver. He say “Coca-Cola” and the cop nod and leh he pass.

A few days later, de man fuhget he driver’s licence home. But this time, he didn’t worried. As he is pulled over, he look at de cop and confidently tell he, “Coca-Cola”.

De cop look at he and say, “nice try, but today’s code is ‘Pepsi’…”

Talk half and drive safely.