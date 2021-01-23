Man remanded for allegedly robbing solider at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man of East Ruimveldt was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly robbing a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank at gun-point.

The defendant, Melvin Jeane, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, to answer to the charge which alleged that on January 21, at Market Street, East Ruimveldt, being armed with a handgun, robbed Kaya Dover of his jewellery and gadgets which amounted to $430,000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until February 5.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day of the incident, around 04:45 hrs., Dover was about to enter his premises when he saw the suspect staggering some distance away. Information received revealed that the suspect approached the soldier and asked him for some water to drink but he then pulled a gun, placed it on the man’s chest, and robbed him of his personal belongings.

The 33-year-old then escaped but the rank gave a chase and caught him at a house in the area. He was arrested and later charged.