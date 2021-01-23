Man placed on $25,000 bail for allegedly assaulting Linden Town Council worker

Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2021 News
Kaietuer News – A man was yesterday placed on $25,000 bail after he denied assaulting an employee of the Linden Mayor and Town Council.
The defendant, Lindsay Parkes, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. He denied the charge which alleged that on January 21, 2021, at Linden, he assaulted Nieve McAlmont to cause him actual bodily harm.
According to information, McAlmont went to Parkes’ yard to do demolishing work. While in the process of doing his job, Parkes allegedly armed himself with a cutlass which he used and ‘broadsided’ McAlmont. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Parkes was later arrested and subsequently charged.
Magistrate Fortune granted Parkes bail and the matter was adjourned to January 26, 2021, for disclosure of statements.
