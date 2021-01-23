Health Minister rejects lobbies for opening of nightclubs and bars

– says authorities to clamp down on house/ private parties

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has rejected lobbies for clubs and bars to be opened in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During his COVID-19 update on Thursday, he stated that there have been lobbies in various ways on behalf of business owners for the reopening of nightclubs and bars. In spite of these appeals, the Minister is adamant that they are to remain closed.

His reasoning is rooted in the fact that the current Official Gazette of COVID-19 measures strictly prohibit same even though several amendments have been made to allow other businesses to reopen under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Minister Anthony further lamented that the restriction has been in place since the publishing of the first gazette of COVID-19 measures in March when Guyana recorded its first case.

Kaieteur News understands that despite the restrictions, several bars and nightclubs have been found to be noncompliant. Some were even given orders to close over the past months.

Further to this, Anthony maintained that those found to be in breach will face the consequences. “Bars are not permitted to be open. Many people have been lobbying for us to open bars but this is prohibited by the order that was issued. I hope people can abide by the law because if you don’t, you will suffer the consequences”, he warned.

Notably, as a part of the COVICURB- a campaign set to adhere compliance with measures, bars and nightclubs found to be opened can be shut down. This was announced by the Prime Minister, Mark Phillips last year during a press conference where he cautioned that businesses found to be non-compliant can be shut down by the National COVID-19 Task Force.

During the update, Dr. Anthony also noted that increased efforts to track down house parties and other private parties being held at secret locations will be made.

The Health Minister also used the opportunity to highlight that the Guyana Tourism Authority has been fulfilling its mandate to monitor local restaurants following the most recent amendment to the gazette which allows for indoor dining with a 40% capacity. The Authority has been permitted to shut down restaurants once they are found to be in breach.

