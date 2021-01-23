Guyana records 76 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 76 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, increasing the case toll to 7,143. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 604 in home isolation, 34 in institutional isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,328 persons have recovered from the virus with 51 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.
Jan 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Jaguars wrapped up their practice matches in preparations for next month’s Regional Super50 tournament set for Antigua with the last of three games yesterday at the...
Jan 23, 2021
Jan 23, 2021
Jan 23, 2021
Jan 22, 2021
Jan 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – It was never meant for bureaucratic laws to be cast in cement. Context is everything in life. There... more
Kaieteur News – It is now becoming increasingly obvious why David Granger lost the Presidency. The litany of improper... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]