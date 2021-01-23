Guyana records 76 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 76 new COVID-19 infections yesterday, increasing the case toll to 7,143. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 604 in home isolation, 34 in institutional isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,328 persons have recovered from the virus with 51 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.