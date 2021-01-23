Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana makes the list of eligible federations to compete in FIBA 3X3

Jan 23, 2021 Sports

Guyana’s Saffiya Greene collects a pass from Roschelle Campbelle during the win over Aruba in 2018. (Calvin Chapman)

Guyana’s Andrew Johnson drives into the paint during the team’s win over French Guiana in 2018. (Calvin Chapman)

Kaieteur News – FIBA Americas Zone Board has confirmed 25 National Federations to compete for the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup2021. The format foresees 12 men’s and 12 women’s National Teams competing in the Main Draw. The 2021 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup is scheduled for November 2021 and will be confirmed once the host is assigned.
Due to the number of eligible teams, the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 will have to be played with a Main Draw and a Qualifier. A number of teams will qualify directly to the Main Draw, while the rest of the teams shall qualify via a Qualification Draw or a Qualification Tournament.
Teams will be assigned to the Main Draw or the Qualifier based on the FIBA 3×3 Federation Ranking in the respective category of 1 November 2020, with the best-ranked teams and the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 host qualifying directly to the Main Draw, and all remaining teams entering the Qualifier.
The exact number of directly qualified teams will be determined and communicated once the exact number of registered teams in each category is confirmed.
National Team registration will open once the host for the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 is confirmed. The Top-25 ranked National Federations will compete directly in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 or a Qualification Tournament to advance to the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021.
As of November 1st, 2020, Guyana is currently boasts a combined (men’s, women’s & youth) rank 23rd in the Americas zone of 43 National Federation in 3×3 basketball.
The eligible FIBA Americas National Federations are as follows:
3×3 Rank National Federation 3×3 Rank National Federation
1 United States (USA) 14 Saint Lucia (LCA)
2 Canada (CAN) 15 Haiti (HAI)
3 Brazil (BRA) 16 Trinidad and Tobago (TTO)
4 Dominican Republic (DOM) 17 Nicaragua (NCA)
5 Argentina (ARG) 18 Jamaica (JAM)
6 Puerto Rico (PUR) 19 Aruba (ARU)
7 Mexico (MEX) 20 Dominica (DMA)
8 Uruguay (URU) 21 Costa Rica (CRC)
9 Chile (CHI) 22 Antigua and Barbuda (ANT)
10 Colombia (COL) 23 Guyana (GUY)
11 El Salvador (ESA) 24 Cuba (CUB)
12 Venezuela (VEN) 25 Guatemala (GUA)

