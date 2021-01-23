ExxonMobil’s prime contractor touts aggressive local content plan

– But sidesteps key questions on targets and achievements

Kaieteur News – On the heels of a decision to move its regional headquarters to Guyana, ExxonMobil’s prime contractor, Schlumberger, has touted an “aggressive” local content plan to identify and utilize local talent in its value chain. It pledged to support Guyana for many years to come.

However, in an invited comment, Managing Director of Schlumberger’s Guyana, Trinidad & Caribbean GeoUnit (GTC), Ernesto Cuadros did not provide any of the requested information on the company’s definitive local content targets and achievements thus far.

“On the supply chain side, our intent is to localize our supplier base where possible and to facilitate local supplier development.” Cuadros stated. “For our people, our talent identification process is robust and value proposition for Guyanese very clear. As a company, we recruit where we work, provide continuous learning with training both locally and internationally, offer ‘borderless’ opportunities for career development, and promote from within. Our recruiting efforts local content strategy for Guyana is simple—find and develop local talent to be the next generation of leaders.”

He also pointed to the Schlumberger Excellence in Education Development (SEED) program, which encourages youth education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“To facilitate this objective, we will establish partnerships to provide insights on local needs, resources and systems to further support local efforts and use STEM activities to build capacity of local educators, young people and communities.” Cuadros said.

Further to this, the Manager Director noted that he sees Schlumberger as a pioneer in Guyana.

“We were the first service company to have a large-scale physical presence in country,” he said, “first to fully localize our recruiting efforts and provide direct access to recruiters via local career fairs, and the first to contribute to oil and gas educational activities, donating a computer lab to the University of Guyana.”

Cuadros said Schlumberger’s ambition is to support the company’s growth from Guyana.

The new regional headquarters, Cuadros calls the company’s flagship facility, is at Lot 1 Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Expected to operational by June, the building is designed to keep Schlumberger’s carbon footprint reduced, Cuadros said.

Schlumberger and ExxonMobil’s other contractors will face increased scrutiny as the local oil industry grows.

Many have announced plans to utilize local talent, but it remains to be seen how well these plans have translated to definitive results for swift local assimilation into the oil and gas value chain.

ExxonMobil Guyana, for one, has made unverified claims for years using block figures in its local content public relations campaign. Most recently, ExxonMobil claimed that the Stabroek Block licensees and contractors have spent over GY$69 billion with more than 700 local companies since 2015. It has also been claimed that more than 2,100 Guyanese are now supporting activities on and offshore.

The supermajor has provided no disaggregation of these block figures, such as the types of business procured from locals. With regard to its employment of locals, the company’s block figures also fail to inform the public about the wage levels of the jobs held by locals. There is no representation of the salaries/wages or the type of employment granted to Guyanese workers, as opposed to those given to employees of other nationalities. Neither is there such a breakdown for the employees of its partners, sub-contractors and affiliates that support its operations.