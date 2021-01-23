Contraband found during Camp Street prison exercise

Latest update January 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A number of items were yesterday discovered during a joint exercise by members of the Guyana Prison Service and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
According to a police report, between 06:00 hrs. and 10:10 hrs., a search was conducted on several prisoners’ belongings as well as their cells at the Camp Street prison.
The ranks discovered 76 parcels of suspected marijuana, six grams of a crystal substance suspected to be “molly” (ecstasy), seven improvised weapons, 10 cell phones, 10 cell phone batteries, one Digicel sim card, and two nail clips.
Other items found include one pair of scissors, three USB cables, one earpiece, five razor blades, one metal grater, one bottle containing homemade wine and a quantity of small Ziploc bags.
The ranks seized the items, photographed them, and then ensured they were lodged.
