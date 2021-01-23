Chinese Embassy officials visit MSC as venue set to become multipurpose sports facility

Kaieteur News – In a release yesterday afternoon from the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Management Committee, it was disclosed that on Thursday they held a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and International Cooperation and the Chinese Embassy where as a site visit was made to Linden’s main sports facility. This follows a request made by the Government of Guyana to have it become the multipurpose sports facility in Region 10 (Upper Demerara / Upper Berbice).

The team from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport included Mr. Kashif Muhammad representing the Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Mr. Charles Ransom (Jr.) MP, Assistant Director of Sport Ms. Melissa Richardson and architect Mr. Orin Boyce.

This follows an overture made by the Minister of Sport who first met with the Mackenzie Sports Club Management Committee which is led by its president Mr. Avery Trim.

Coming out of the first visit by Minister Ramson last year, a second was done by the designing team led by Mr. Orin Boyce and this third visit Thursday was aimed to move the process forward as the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Chinese Embassy officials came to have a first-hand look at what has to be done to do a complete makeover of the MSC.

The Chinese team came on board since this will be a bilateral arrangement between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry through the Department of International Cooperation was there to assess the nature of this project to help determine the terms of conditions and protocols which will be thorough, inclusive of the technical element of this project.

The government of the People’s Republic of China has committed to the three projects that government has identified to be multipurpose facilities across the country, namely in Regions Two, Six and 10 and in terms of funding that is assured.

Presently work is being done on the architectural design for the new Mackenzie Sports Club and when this is done it will be presented to the MSC Management Committee for approval.

While there is a concept design, in the end this has to be agreed upon before a final design is arrived at.

It was also noted that the facility remains the Mackenzie Sports Club, while some elements will be retained, even though holistically it’s a massive new development project to be built.

The representative team of the Mackenzie Sports Club Management Committee included Linden Mayor Ms. Waneka Arrendell, who represented the Linden Mayor and Council which has a representative sitting on the MSC’s Management Committee, while the Regional Democratic Council’s representative was councilor Mark Goring.