Bandits rob Chinese restaurant

Kaieteur News – Four bandits on Thursday robbed a Chinese restaurant on Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

According to a police report, the bandits escaped with $45, 000.

The owner of the business, Bing Tao Su, 51, lives at the same address with his wife and 17-year-old daughter. The businessman operates his restaurant on the lower flat.

The report stated that the proprietor was in the process of closing the shutter at the eastern part of the lower flat, when he was confronted by the four bandits.

One of the bandits was reportedly armed with a handgun, which he pointed in the businessman’s direction. The armed bandit subsequently relieved the businessman of the cash that was in the drawer at the counter of the restaurant.

The bandits then made good their escape, heading north on Thomas Street then west on New Market Street. The police were alerted and when the ranks arrived, a search was conducted but none of the suspects were located. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.