Armed bandit robs Sales Rep of $8M, cellphone and car

Jan 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A sales representative employed with Beepats located at Sophia is now counting his losses after he was robbed of his motorcar, $8M, and a cellphone by a lone gun man on Thursday.
The police have identified the man as Kevin Gildharie, 26, of La Bonne Intention Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.
The robbery according to reports occurred around 16:30hrs in front of M and A Express, Mon Repos Pasture.
Information surrounding the incident revealed that the 26-year-old was at time uplifting payment from the business. He was standing near his car that was parked on the side of the road when an unidentified man wearing a face mask approached him. Gildharie reportedly told police that the man held onto to him, pulled out a gun, and lashed him to the right side of his neck. Following this, Gildharie said the suspect got into the car which had the cash that belongs to the company and one Samsung A20 cellular phone valued $40,000, and drove off.
Kaieteur News understands that no video footage was retrieved by the police as yet. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

