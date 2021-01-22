Workers write to Minister over sudden transfer to out-of-town estates

Shake up at GuySuCo…

Kaieteur News – Over 35 senior workers from the Albion, Uitvlugt and Rose Hall Sugar Estates have written to Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, over their sudden transfers to factories and towns they are not familiar with.

According to the letter seen by Kaieteur News, the workers being transferred range from Factory Managers, Shift Managers, Mills and Boilers Engineers to Engineering Managers and Engineers among others. The imminent transfers reportedly shuffle workers around, in cases taking some from Uitvlugt to Rose Hall and from Albion to Uitvlugt.

The sugar workers lamented in their letter sent on January 10, 2021, that they were merely handed letters detailing their transfers with no prior consultations conducted as was done in the past.

“We were just slapped with a letter and told that we have been transferred. Some of us have a life within our communities, spouses that are working, children in school and university, old parents to take care of. When you tell us, we are being transferred, it is not just one man, it is man with a family, a wife, with children, with an old mother and father, who needs care and attention. No care or consideration has been given to the disruption to our lives, and to top it off, we don’t see the benefit of the move,” the letter detailed.

On that note, the letter outlined that the persons sent as replacements have little to no experience in the field position they are expected to take.

In addition to that, the workers also alleged that the staffers are being “bullied and threatened to accept these transfers.”

They said “When a change is about to be made with the rank and file workers, their union is informed and there is discussions, etc. Whatever happened with compassionate leadership? Whatever happened to ‘putting yourself in the shoes of others?’ While the senior staff does not have union, at least prior consultations should have been held to find the best fit for staff.”

The workers pointed out too, that the move taken by the Corporation gives the impression that it care less about the dedicated senior staffers employed at the factories.

“We feel cheated, depressed and disappointed at the way these transfers are being carried out. We thought that the Human Resource was the most important resource that the company had, however, with the way we have been treated; it seems we are not under this classification.

We are the ones who toll day and night to get these factories going. Do you think the measly overtime allowance of $35,000 to $40,000 per month compensates for the amount of time staff are asked to work in these factories? We are on call 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week. At some locations, no day off is given – just a partial day off on Saturday or Sunday and if there is a problem then your time off is forfeited,” they stated.

The workers are demanding from the Agriculture Minister assistance with hopes that the transfers could be prevented.

“There must be a more logical, humane, compassionate way to do it,” they concluded.

