Secondary Schools’ Golf pilot programme commence

Kaieteur News – Training for the Secondary Schools Golf pilot programme got off to a smashing start on Wednesday last when Physical Education Teachers from Berbice, Linden, Georgetown, East Coast and Essequibo participated in group training at the Nexgen Golf Academy, Woolford Avenue.

The four hour session was attended by 14 participants and Head of the Allied Arts Unit in the Ministry of Education Ms. Barker-King was on hand to welcome them along with Department Head, Nicholas Fraser and Programme Coordinator, Al Junior Wilson.

Speaking with the group of teachers, Ms. Barker-King encouraged them to take their mandate as leaders of an incredible programme that will be the beacon for future generations. “You have a responsibility to yourselves and our learners all across the country and you’ve been chosen to lead a programme that will impact the lives of our children forever. We are grateful to Mr. Aleem Hussain and the Guyana Golf Association along with the Nexgen Golf Academy for their support in making the dream of playing Golf a reality for thousands of children.”

Mr. Fraser said he was pleased with the results so far and is excited about the prospects of seeing golf take a top position in the schools due to its unique covid-19 compliant qualities. “As educators, sports activities are very important and we are happy that the partnership with Aleem can provide an alternative to contact sports during this unprecedented period in our history.”

Reaction from the Teachers was extremely positive and the competitive nature was quickly evident as they spent over four hours learning and competing amongst themselves. The immediate goal is to build a team in all the pilot schools to engage in a chip and putt competition in six weeks.

As seen from the energetic nature of the GGA President, the plan to bring Golf to the forefront of all sports is quickly becoming a reality as more and more persons are getting involved in the game.

Hussain feels that golf will be among the top sports in Guyana and is working towards two things, accessibility and affordability.

“We are focused on creating facilities in as many regions as possible and providing equipment and balls so that everyone can have a chance to try the sport. A major part of the strategy was put in place when the programme was approved by the CEO and Deputy CEO of the Secondary Schools after prompting by Ms. Barker-King and Mr. Fraser.”

“With access to over 100,000 children in the school system, the Golf Association and Allied Arts Unit feels it is viable to have at least 5% of them take up the sport and expect that one parent will also be enticed into participating, thereby creating at least 7,000-10,000 new players in less than two years. It is important to note that few sports experienced such growth,” said Ms. Barker-King, explaining that she was happy that such an opportunity was at their disposal though the efforts of Mr. Hussain. Through partnerships with the Scouts Association of Guyana and the Guyana Teachers Union, Nexgen Global has been able to establish a fully lighted Driving Range and Academy in Georgetown and now can offer training to approximately 14,000 Teachers as a part of that affiliation.

The cost of learning the game for children is as low as $500 per hour and the facility is open daily until 20:00hrs. Persons interested in joining the Academy can call 645 0944 or visit the Nexgen Golf Academy Facebook page.