National Community Basketball League launched

Kaieteur News – The National Community Basketball League (NCBL) which is a non-profit organisation, launched its initiative that encompasses the promotion and development of basketball in Guyana.

At the launching yesterday at Sleepin International Hotel & Casino, Chairman of the National Community Basketball League, Kwame Mentor, shared that the motive behind establishing the NCBL was to give back to basketball and he is positive that his organisation will definitely add to the basketball dynamic in Guyana.

He posited that, “I’ve been around the sport all my life and this is our way of giving back to the sport, we can’t make money in this sport, so we are doing it for the love… we want to call all our sponsors our partners because we need everybody involved.”

Executive of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Rawle Toney, who was present at the launch shared that both the association and the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) are in full support of the NCBL.

Toney commented that, “This is a good initiative, and we are here to offer support to it, this is exactly what basketball needs as we look at the return of sport but of course we plan on ensuring that all logistics are in order so that the league can run smoothly.”

Meanwhile, Technical Director of the NCBL, Mark Bradford, highlighted that all logistics and teams are in place as the NCBL awaits a go ahead amidst the pandemic. The NCBL was birthed in 2012 but due to unforeseen circumstances was unable to host an annual event.

However, the NCBL organisation that comprises of Kwame Mentor, Lavern Fraser-Thomas, Rundell Ramsey, Marlon Thornton, Mark Bradford and Treiston Joseph will be aiming to host their first ‘King of the Hard Court’ tourney for community teams by Easter once all the necessary approvals are granted.