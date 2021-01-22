Labour Ministry looking at amending the OSH Act

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, announced that the Ministry will be pursuing a legislative agenda that will continue the amending process of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chapter 95:02.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday during a virtual conference with the Minister and the American Chambers of Commerce (AMCHAM).

Additionally, the agenda will bring into force the existing Mining and Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee Regulations; the development of Regulations for the Oil and Gas Sector and the Construction Industry; and the revision of the Docks Safety Regulations in keeping with the International Labour Standards.

Moreover, the agenda would include Labour Act, and the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act.

According to Minister Hamilton, “the implementation of this legislative agenda is very important since it will provide for the protection of the safety and health of workers in the respective areas. The Department’s capacity will also be built in these areas.”

During a telephone interview with this publication yesterday, Minister Hamilton shared that the Ministry has already started the process of the agenda since October. He added that the Ministry has started to review the legislation that guides the different technical departments. Soon after the proposals of the amendments are finalized, the Ministry would be engaging with the Attorney General’s Chambers for advice on the recommendations whether it can pass the legal scrutiny. Once given the passage, the Ministry would have a public consultation in the different areas to finalize the documents before it can be submitted to the Ministry of Governance for the presentation of the National Assembly.

Minister Hamilton noted that he hopes for the process to be finished by the end of the first quarter of the year so the amendment bill can be ready for Parliament.