Four fined $100,000 each for racial Facebook posts

Latest update January 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four women were on Wednesday, fined $100,000 each after they pleaded guilty to posting racially insensitive Facebook posts. The charges were filed by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), through attorney-at-law, Stanley Moore, S.C.
The defendants: Tiffany Greene, Lashona Chester, Stacy Smart and Glynis Gibson appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
The women pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that during the month of March 2020, on their Facebook pages, they caused racial or ethnic violence or hatred and inciting hostility or ill will based on race.
The women apologized and the Chief Magistrate warned them about making such statements. Last month, the ERC commenced taking legal action against persons who were found inciting racial or ethnic violence or hatred among Guyanese.
On December 9, 2020, two men were hauled before the court. The defendants, John Gobin and Steve Anthony Barakat, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever.
Gobin had pleaded guilty to the charge and he was fined $20,000 after which Magistrate Weever warned him not to repeat the offence or publish any similar material in the future.
Meanwhile, Barakat pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $30,000 bail. Attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, is representing Barakat. His trial commenced on Wednesday.
