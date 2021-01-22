Fingerprints taken as police probe missing flash drives, Ensure from Public Service Commission

Kaieteur News – Investigators have retrieved fingerprints as they continue to probe the recent theft of flash drives and several bottles of Ensure milk housed in the Public Service Commission (PSC) building, located at Fort Street, Kingston Georgetown. Several individuals were also questioned too.

The items were discovered missing around 07:15Hrs on Tuesday by a male employee of the commission. According to police the individual had turned up for work that morning and found his desk drawer prised opened and tumbled. Further checks were made and it was noticed that desk drawers in four other offices were tumbled as well and that a total of four flash drives along with seven bottles of Ensure were missing.

Police ranks who visited the scene observed that no sign of forced entry to the building was seen. Nevertheless, they made note of an opened glass window above a toilet located in the southern side of the building. Investigators believe that that perpetrator(s) might have entered the premises between 16:40Hrs Monday and 07:45Hrs Tuesday. They are hoping that the fingerprints taken can lead them directly to the thief or thieves.

The flash drives, investigators reported, contained valuable information such as dismissals, pensions qualifications, and appointments for government employees of the various Ministries and Regions across Guyana. News of the theft had raised eyebrows after it was reported by another media house that one flash drive and a number of files relative to the work of the Police Service Commission, which is housed in the same building, could not be accounted for.

It was speculated that it might be a plot to sabotage the promotion of officers and a court matter involving senior police ranks and the police commission. Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus had taken the Commission to court for not promoting certain senior ranks for a number of years. He was later joined by other police officers who all stated that if a ruling is not in their favor they will head to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe had however cleared the air in an online media report stating that nothing has been stolen from his office.