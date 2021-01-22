Father of six killed in McDoom accident

Kaieteur News – A young father of six perished on Wednesday following an accident which took place along the McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The man identified as Steven Armstrong, 27, of Hill Foot Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

According to police, Armstrong was reportedly heading north on his motorcycle towards Georgetown when he lost control and collided with a container truck that was driving past an offloading minibus around 17:30Hrs.

Eyewitnesses said that it appeared that the bus also struck Armstrong after he crashed into the truck. He fell onto the roadway and received multiple injuries to the head and body.

He was semi-conscious at the time and was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC). Police reported that Armstrong succumbed to his injuries around 19:30Hrs while receiving treatment.

Family members contended that Armstrong was not being treated at the time he died. One individual said that he was waiting for close to an hour in pain at the Emergency section before doctors took him into the ward. The relative said that she had to behave disorderly to get the attention of the nurses and doctors on duty.

“Even when they took him into the ward, they boxed him around and left him unattended again,” the woman claimed.

When they returned, she continued, Armstrong had fallen off the bed and was on the floor unresponsive. They picked him up, she said, and not long after they pronounced him dead.

Ranks later performed a breathalyzer test on both the driver of the lorry and the minibus, but no trace of alcohol was found in their breath. Family members described Armstrong as loving and a funny individual – investigation into the incident continues.