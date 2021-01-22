Latest update January 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

De Harbour Bridge gat to be a nice place fuh wuk

Jan 22, 2021 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys look at dem wrist de other day and all dem boys see was a rubberband. If dem boys bin wukkin at de Harbour Bridge, dem boys would ah get a diamond-studded cricket ban for International Men’s Day.
It remind dem boys bout de day wan old balding man walked into a jewellery store with a beautiful much younger girl at he side.
He tell de jeweller he looking fuh a special ring fuh he girlfriend. De jeweller looked through he stock and bring out a $500,000 ring.
De man say, “No, I’d like to see something more expensive.”
De jeweller went to he special stock and bring another ring over. “Here’s a stunning ring at only four million dollars,” de jeweller seh.
De young girl’s eyes sparkled and her whole body trembled with excitement. De old man seeing dis said, “We will take it.”
The jeweller asked how payment would be made and de man seh, “By cheque but I know you need to make sure my cheque is good, so I will write it now and you can call the bank Monday to verify the funds. I will pick the ring up Monday afternoon.”
On Monday morning, de jeweller angrily phoned de old man and seh, “Sir, there is no money in that account.”
”I know,” de old man seh, “But let me tell you about my weekend.”
Talk half and wait fuh mo people bag get buss up!

