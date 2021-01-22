Latest update January 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Cop struck down while directing traffic

Jan 22, 2021 News

Traffic Rank: Roy Shanks (Photo courtesy of Big Smith News Watch)

Kaieteur News – A police constable yesterday received minor injuries after he was struck down by a truck while directing traffic along the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The traffic rank, Roy Shanks, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received medical attention and later sent away.
According to police, Shanks was struck down in the early morning hours in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park while performing his duties to assist with the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours along the East Bank Corridor.
Shanks reportedly signaled the truck to stop. It did slow down but collided with him, throwing him onto the paved road.
The truck driver told police that he had applied brakes but it still kept moving forward until it knocked down Shanks.
Police have taken the truck driver into custody as they investigate the matter.

Injured Constable, Roy Shanks lying on the Houston Public Road (photo courtesy of Martin Gaul)

 

