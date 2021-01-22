Avoid treating citizens in an unprofessional manner even if they lose their cool

– PCA head tells Region Three police during training session

Kaieteur News -Former High Court judge and current head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), William Ramlall, on Wednesday, charged Region Three ranks “to avoid treating members of the Public in an unprofessional manner even if these citizens lose their cool.”

Ramlall charged the ranks during his attendance of a specially arranged one-day training programme held at the Leonora Police Station.

The training addressed topics in relation to the fundamental rights of the citizens highlighted in Articles 139 to 163 of Guyana’s Constitution. Kaieteur News was informed that two sessions were held from 09:15 hrs. to 12:00 noon. One for the uniform general duty officers, inspectors, subordinate officers and ranks. The second session for all traffic ranks in Regional Division Three.

During the sessions, Ramlall discussed the frequent complaints that are received by the PCA concerning the unprofessional behaviour of ranks when it comes to dealing with members of the public.

Just recently, a video surfaced of a police rank beating a suspected robber at Stabroek Market. The suspect was arrested and placed in the van. The video showed that there was an argument between the officer and suspect. The suspect then attempted to punch the policeman, who dodged and followed up by brutally beating the suspect with the help of his colleagues.

Persons who witnessed the confrontation called it police brutally and accused the ranks of being unprofessional. There have been many other incidents where on-duty policemen involved in physical confrontations with citizens were recorded on camera.

Some ranks have also been on the receiving end of assault by the members of the public too. On October 10 it was reported that an off duty rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was caught on camera beating a Region Three traffic rank who told him to pull over.

Ramlall, however told the officers present at the training session that despite some citizens may lose their cool, as policemen they should at all times try to act professionally. He highlighted that the policemen and woman are highly trained and are expected to always be disciplined, respectful and tolerant. Ramlall added that with high levels of restraint, the numerous complaints that inundate his office would reduce significantly.

The ranks also shared their own personal experiences during the sessions, and pledged to follow the guidelines given in adhering to the laws of Guyana that deals specially with stop and search. They pledged as well not at any time violate the constitutional Rights of citizens.

After the sessions ended, Commander of Region Three, Errol Watts, made a written request for station sergeants to hold follow up instruction sessions on the same topics with their subordinates. A copy of the Constitution of Guyana was also provided for each police station and outpost in the Region Three district.