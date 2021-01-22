52 new infections pushes COVID-19 case toll to 7,067

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 case toll has increased to 7,067 after 52 new infections were recorded yesterday. This is according to the Ministry of Heath’s daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 580 in home isolation, 19 in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,277 persons have recovered from the virus with 11 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.