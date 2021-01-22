52 new infections pushes COVID-19 case toll to 7,067

Latest update January 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 case toll has increased to 7,067 after 52 new infections were recorded yesterday. This is according to the Ministry of Heath’s daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 580 in home isolation, 19 in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,277 persons have recovered from the virus with 11 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.
Jan 22, 2021Kaieteur News – The National Community Basketball League (NCBL) which is a non-profit organisation, launched its initiative that encompasses the promotion and development of basketball in...
Jan 22, 2021
Jan 22, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – It was too daunting a task to research my archives of articles to find the column in which I noted... more
Kaieteur News – Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper and proprietor of Kaieteur Radio, has been the most outstanding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]