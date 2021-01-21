The big, big lie of 2020 is about to become the truth of 2021

Kaieteur News – I had many friends among the African-Guyanese race when I was a radical activist in the era of the presidencies of Bharrat Jagdeo and Donald Ramotar. Many of those friends were not just ordinary relationships. My psyche was completely canopied with the knowledge that these friends of mine were multi-racial, democratic activists that like in the Walter Rodney era of the seventies wanted a free Guyana where race and class did not matter.

The attempted rigging of the 2020 election and the support of that evil by these African-Guyanese friends drove a stake in the heart of my soul. Were these people moral frauds all along and praised Indians like Freddie Kissoon, Christopher Ram, Glenn Lall and others because they wanted us, as Indians to bring down an Indian government?

But my eyes were opened a few months before these so-called friends were exposed by the rigging of the March election. I am going to offer you just three examples before I expand on the caption of this column. The first one is in relation to the publisher of Kaieteur News, Mr. Glenn Lall. During the controversy that followed the no confidence vote, I began to hear African Guyanese criticizing Mr. Lall making two accusations: that he was racist and that he was battling for the PPP.

The only emotion that I could generate as a reaction went like this; why wasn’t he a racist and a PPP fan when his newspaper was exposing wrong-doing for years of an Indian government that people like you praised him for? The other two involved top authorities at Kaieteur News that I am not going to name.

It was in the middle of 2019. I got a call and was asked why I am going after the government. I enquired what the problem was. I was told that my opinion that public servants were taking political instructions from ministers could not be printed. I was extremely enraged. My denunciation took the form of a question: “why when I wrote those things against the PPP government, you carried it. It is my opinion not yours.” I immediately rang Mr. Lall who was in Florida and he instructed that my opinion must be carried.

The third example was when I was told that a column on oil could not be carried. The speaker said to me, “Freddie, how can I carry these things, these people are my friends.” He was referring to three ministers that I condemned in my analysis. My revulsion was obvious.

It meant that he was uncomfortable with his friends in the PNC being criticized by Kaieteur News. The next day, I insisted that my dropped article be printed for the next edition. Of course, certain people showed their true colours (in both senses of the use of the word) after the rigging of the March election began.

I come now, after a long diversion, to the headline of this article. Last Saturday, as I was about to enter the Kingston seawall area with my dog, I saw a couple of friends enjoying themselves. One of them is a long-standing buddy. As we talked and the topic of the new government came up, he said that both PNC and PPP rigged but the PPP out-rigged the PNC. I asked, “What rigging are you talking about?” I had not seen or spoken to him since the five-month controversy. I expected far better from someone with his intelligence and experience. But I knew where he was coming from. The 2020 election caused tremendous racial rift.

The big, big lie of 2020 is soon to become the truth and will be a global truth, like the global truth that the Democrats fairly won the US election. I cannot comment on the election petition of the PNC and AFC because the subject is before the courts. But the edict of the Chief Justice that GECOM’s statements of poll (SOPs) must be produced in court will have tremendous value for understanding the fiction of tampered ballots.

There are four sets of SOPs – those of the PPP, the APNU+AFC, the small opposition parties and GECOM. The PNC has adamantly refused to release its SOPs. The PPP has. They are available online. GECOM never made its SOPs available to the press and the public.

I cannot comment on the court case, but I am legally entitled to express how I feel about the six different results the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) declared and the PNC’s decision to hide its SOPs. Both the CEO and PNC know what they are hiding. The CEO cannot hide his SOPs any longer.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)