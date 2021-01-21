The 1980 Guyana Constitution lacks the very ingredients of constitutional morality

Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Reference is made to your Editorial, titled, “Constitutional Reform, Again” dated January 20, 2021, which was read with interest. Of note, I wish to refer to my article in your Letters Column: Kaieteur News, May 29, 2019 on the 1980 Guyana Constitution.
Further, it is my view, should constitutional reform not take center stage at this time in our country’s history, “on fixing a fundamentally flawed constitution.” Then; we as a so-called nation would just be endorsing all of the PNC rigged elections between 1968 and 1985 including the 1978 fraudulent referendum, which was the catalyst to birth the 1980 Constitution – one which lacks the very ingredients of constitutional morality ….what more to speak of constitutional compliance.
Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan
Jan 21, 2021Kaieteur News – On a slow spin-friendly LBI track, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie befuddled a Leon Johnson’s XI batting line which raised concerns as they head into next month’s Regional...
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I had many friends among the African-Guyanese race when I was a radical activist in the era of the... more
Kaieteur News – Today, I examine the criticisms that the gas-to-shore (GTS) project lacks transparency. The fact that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]