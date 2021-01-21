Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

The 1980 Guyana Constitution lacks the very ingredients of constitutional morality

Jan 21, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to your Editorial, titled, “Constitutional Reform, Again” dated January 20, 2021, which was read with interest. Of note, I wish to refer to my article in your Letters Column: Kaieteur News, May 29, 2019 on the 1980 Guyana Constitution.
Further, it is my view, should constitutional reform not take center stage at this time in our country’s history, “on fixing a fundamentally flawed constitution.” Then; we as a so-called nation would just be endorsing all of the PNC rigged elections between 1968 and 1985 including the 1978 fraudulent referendum, which was the catalyst to birth the 1980 Constitution – one which lacks the very ingredients of constitutional morality ….what more to speak of constitutional compliance.
Sincerely yours,
Paul Ramrattan

