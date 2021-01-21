Singh’s XI beat Johnson’s XI by 6 wickets Coach Crandon disappointed with batsmen

Kaieteur News – On a slow spin-friendly LBI track, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie befuddled a Leon Johnson’s XI batting line which raised concerns as they head into next month’s Regional Super50 tournament in Antigua.

The 25-year-old Motie, who has played just 11 List ‘A’ games, captured 5-22 from 10 overs and got support from fellow Berbician; fast bowler Keon Joseph who had 2-28, as Johnson’s XI catapulted from 60 without loss to 107 in 32 overs yesterday in the second of three scheduled games at the LBI ground on the East Coast of Demerara.

Vishaul Singh’s XI responded with 108-4 to win by six wickets on the slightly heavy outfield.

Chanderpaul Hemraj hit four sixes and a couple of fours in shot-filled 41 and along with fellow left-hander Trevon Griffith, who made 16, shared in 60-run opening stand before losing the nine wickets for just 31 runs.

But the worrying aspect of their innings yesterday is that when set the batsmen orchestrated their own demise with ‘soft’ dismissals as they failed to go on to get big scores.

Romario Shepherd followed up his four-wicket haul yesterday by breaking the partnership, removing Hemraj before Shimron Hetmyer one of 12 players who opted out of the West Indies tour to Bangladesh due to safety and personal reasons, suffered his second failure in consecutive matches.

The Young Warriors left-hander departed at 61-2 when he was trapped LBW to the impressive Joseph for a six-ball duck.

Joseph struck three runs later when Griffith was sent packing, while Johnson, one of five left-handers in the top of a team hunting its first 50-over title in 16 years, was caught and bowled by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for four at 76-4.

Motie got rid of Chris Barnwell (4) as wickets tumbled at regular intervals before a last wicket stand of 16 between Jamaican Ramal Lewis (14) and Anthony Adams (0*) saw their team to a three-figure total.

Singh’s XI began their run chase inauspiciously when the left-handed Assad Fudadin (6) fell to Hemraj’s useful left-arm spin, coming off the mark with a six.

The consistent Ricardo Adams, another left-hander, and Tevin Imlach carried the score to 66 before Imlach (34) was removed by Barnwell who soon removed the left-handed Singh for nine.

However, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, another South-paw, with a cameo unbeaten 28 decorated with two sixes and two fours, saw their team to victory.

Jonathon Foo, who was surprisingly not selected in the squad which departs these shores on January 30th despite a good Super50 in 2019, was unbeaten on zero. Barnwell, another bowling option, finished with 2-18.

Head Coach Esuan Crandon expressed disappointment with his batsmen, adding they batted poorly in both games.

“The batters could have batted better, could have shown more application and fight against the spinners on a wicket which suited them. Not taking anything away from the spinners, but most of the batters fell to soft dismissals,” Crandon said.

The final practice game commences at 09:00hrs tomorrow at the same venue. (Sean Devers)