Kaieteur News – I have been in the newspaper business for 26 years, during which time I have consistently been exposing the wrongs in our society. I am prepared to continue on the path on behalf of all Guyanese.
Guyana needs strong and smart leadership. I am not seeing this presently. The lack of leadership threatens our future and those of our children. What will become of them if there is nothing left for them to inherit? Our country is blessed with tremendous wealth. But what are we, the people, obtaining as owners of these resources? And what is being left for our children?
Mr. David Granger, as President, had the integrity to make public the lopsided oil contract which was signed by his administration. How many of you have taken the time to read and analyze its contents? If you have done so, what contributions have you made to the ongoing debate over the give-away of our oil blocks and the sell-out of rights to our resources?
Guyana has become the laughing stock of the whole world. Everyone now wants a share of our resources and, if possible, for nothing or next-to-nothing. Our leaders are ready to bend over and surrender our patrimony. Our bauxite, gold, diamonds, timber, manganese, and now, our oil wealth are disappearing into corporate treasuries, while leaving crumbs that are thrown at us. Our resources are being handed out to friends, cronies and to foreign multinationals who specialize in raping a country’s resources.
Imagine your parents own a huge agricultural estate on which a variety of crops are cultivated. Would you sit quietly and allow your parents to give away all and leave nothing for you? When are you going to become concerned and to speak out against this travesty?
I call on you to join us in condemning the theft of your future and that of your children.
Message from the Publisher of Kaieteur News to our Professionals
Jan 21, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
