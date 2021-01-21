Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Linden woman fined for calling another a “crass”

Jan 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Tuesday fined after she pleaded guilty to telling another woman “she is a f*&@king crass.”
The woman, Michelle Daniels, 47, of Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, Region 10, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
Daniels pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 1, 2021, she used abusive language on Holly Washington. Magistrate Fortune ordered Daniels to pay the fine of $10,000 for the offence or two weeks imprisonment.
Daniels was also put on a ‘keep the peace’ bond for one year, and was warned that if she fails to adhere, she will spend three months in jail.

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

