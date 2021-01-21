Gold is Money claim Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money were crowned champions of the Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes competition which culminated on Sunday last at Turning Point.

Golf is Money took an early lead scoring 14 games, while Phantom made nine and All Season’s Racing Service eight in the first sitting. Gold is Money continued to dominate as they chalked up 18 games in the second sitting, while All Season’s Racing Service managed 12 and Phantom seven.

The third sitting saw All Season’s Racing Service scoring 15 games, while Gold is Money made 13 and Phantom seven.

Gold is Money marked 12 games in the fourth sitting, while All Season’s Racing Service got nine and Phantom eight.

Gold is Money marked 18 games in the fifth sitting to maintain their stranglehold on the title, while All Season’s Racing Service made scored 12 and Phantom 11.

Gold is Money maintained their dominance in the sixth sitting to win the contest as they scored 86 games, while All Season’s Racing Service took the runner up spot with 81 games and Phantom, who drew the bye to the final, placed third on 76.

Clearance Whitehead and Shawn Morgan made 17 games each for the winners, while Amanda Singh scored 17 and Raymond Ali 16 for the runner up side. Rawl Cameron and Tyrone Ambrose marked 17 apiece for Phantom.

Gold is Money won the semi final encounter scoring 81 games ahead of All Season’s Racing Service with 77 and Phantom on 66. Tony Imtiaz made 17 and Mark Welch 16 games for Gold is Money, while Ali managed 16 and John Freeman 15 for All Season’s Racing Service. Gangster leading players were Steven Collymore and Shellon Collymore with 16 and 15 games each.

Whitehead was named the most valuable player, while Amanda Singh was voted the best female player. Gold is Money took home a trophy and $175,000 while All Season’s Racing Service received a trophy and $75,000.

Phantom took home a trophy and $50,000, while Gangster pocketed a trophy and $20,000.