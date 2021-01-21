Frank talking slow while de virus moving fast!

Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem boys seh…
Kaieteur News – People dying like rice in America and de UK. In Uncle Sam, two people falling dead every minute from COVID and in de UK, a person dying every minute. Is like a World War tekking place. America lose mo people to de COVID dan dem lose in World War 2.
Dis second wave wuss dan de fuss wave. Dat is why dem boys keeping sehing dat we gat to tek dis thing more serious. Dem gat some new variants out there dat causing de thing fuh spread mo fast. Since de winter start, de number of deaths in de UK almost double. And to think dat dem was de fuss to vaccinate.
Dat is why dem boys keep sehing how Guyana can’t depend solely on de vaccine fuh stop de spread. We nah gan get de vaccines fast enough fuh inject people fast enough fuh stop de virus in its tracks fast.
We gat to try fuh slow down de corona long before de vaccine come hay or else funeral parlours gan do brisk business.
Dem boys concern bout de number of new cases since de year start. Instead of things getting better, like it getting wuss. De number of cases rising and Frank still as cool as a cucumber. He talking slow while de virus spreading fast.
Somebody gat to tell he dat he strategy nah wukkin’. De number of active cases increase by more dan 50 percent recently. Dat is dread. Dat is frightening.
Is time fuh a new strategy. If de situation continue dis way, de corona nah gan never end in Guyana. It gan carry all ah we and Frank gan still deh as cool as cucumber.
Talk half and tell Frank is time to stap being so cool.
