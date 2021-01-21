Father of two killed in two-car collision in Berbice

Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A father of two is now dead and several others injured after the cars, which they were in collided on the No. 23 Public Road, West Coast Berbice.
Dead is 29-year-old Andre Joseph, a father of a two-year-old and a four-year old. He was the driver of one of the cars and lived at Lot 32 No. 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The injured persons have been identified as 39-year-old Collis Johnson of Lot 73 No. 53 Village, Corentyne; 49-year-old Ron Mitchell of Lot 28 No. 53 Village, Corentyne and 29-year-old Hywon Williams of Lot 32 No. 53 Village, Corentyne.
Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 04:40hrs yesterday when motorcar HC 7191, driven by Johnson, was proceeding west along the southern side of the No. 28 Public Road. He was heading to Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that the surface of the road was wet because the rain had poured earlier.
According to reports, Johnson was approaching a turn in the road when he saw motorcar HB 2975, driven by Joseph, proceeding east along the northern lane at a fast rate. The reports revealed too that while negotiating the said turn Joseph lost control of his vehicle and veered head-on into the path of Johnson’s vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged as a result.
Also, both drivers and the passengers sustained injuries and were all picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. However, Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival and the others, though stable, were admitted for observation.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar HC 7197 and the reading was zero micrograms.
Meanwhile, a female cousin of Joseph told the media that he was working in Georgetown. He was a mechanic and part-time hire car driver, she noted. At the time of the accident, she said that he was heading home. However, according to the cousin, after the accident, jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash were stolen from Joseph’s person. His wife was too devastated to speak with members of the media.
A post mortem is expected to be conducted on the body shortly. (Malisa Playter-Harry)
Jan 21, 2021Kaieteur News – On a slow spin-friendly LBI track, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie befuddled a Leon Johnson’s XI batting line which raised concerns as they head into next month’s Regional...
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I had many friends among the African-Guyanese race when I was a radical activist in the era of the... more
Kaieteur News – Today, I examine the criticisms that the gas-to-shore (GTS) project lacks transparency. The fact that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]