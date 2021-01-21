Father of two killed in two-car collision in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A father of two is now dead and several others injured after the cars, which they were in collided on the No. 23 Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is 29-year-old Andre Joseph, a father of a two-year-old and a four-year old. He was the driver of one of the cars and lived at Lot 32 No. 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The injured persons have been identified as 39-year-old Collis Johnson of Lot 73 No. 53 Village, Corentyne; 49-year-old Ron Mitchell of Lot 28 No. 53 Village, Corentyne and 29-year-old Hywon Williams of Lot 32 No. 53 Village, Corentyne.

Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 04:40hrs yesterday when motorcar HC 7191, driven by Johnson, was proceeding west along the southern side of the No. 28 Public Road. He was heading to Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that the surface of the road was wet because the rain had poured earlier.

According to reports, Johnson was approaching a turn in the road when he saw motorcar HB 2975, driven by Joseph, proceeding east along the northern lane at a fast rate. The reports revealed too that while negotiating the said turn Joseph lost control of his vehicle and veered head-on into the path of Johnson’s vehicle. Both vehicles were damaged as a result.

Also, both drivers and the passengers sustained injuries and were all picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. However, Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival and the others, though stable, were admitted for observation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar HC 7197 and the reading was zero micrograms.

Meanwhile, a female cousin of Joseph told the media that he was working in Georgetown. He was a mechanic and part-time hire car driver, she noted. At the time of the accident, she said that he was heading home. However, according to the cousin, after the accident, jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash were stolen from Joseph’s person. His wife was too devastated to speak with members of the media.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted on the body shortly. (Malisa Playter-Harry)