Bogus CANU officer deteined for trying to arrest man

Kaieteur News – A man posing as a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) rank was arrested yesterday after he was caught trying to arrest a man for narcotics.

While police have not officially confirmed the incident, Kaieteur News has seen a recorded video of the fake rank being handcuffed by two policemen on motorbikes.

The man, who the fake CANU rank was trying to detain, has been identified only as Dameon.

According to Dameon’s friend, Raj Persaud, the attempted arrest took place at Middle and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

He claimed that a neatly dressed man with body camera, handcuffs and driving a heavily tinted white Toyota Premio, pulled up next to Dameon.

Persaud revealed that the man told his friend that he was a CANU rank and cautioned him that he was wanted for narcotics. The man then asked Dameon to accompany him to the Brickdam Police Station.

Dameon, however, refused and asked the man to present his ID, but he refused. The fake rank then tried to force Dameon into the car when the two patrol ranks turned up on their bikes.

Dameon complained to the ranks and the man jumped into his car and sped away.

The ranks however gave chase and cornered him. They too reportedly ask him to present his ID which he failed to do. He was then arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

According to Persaud, at the Station there was someone making a report who identified the man as someone who tried to rob them by posing as a CANU officer.

Persaud posted the man’s photograph on Facebook warning persons of the fake CANU rank.

Persons who are familiar with the man commented on the post that he is a known “thief from the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).”