COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000

Kaieteur News – Guyana has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases. This development was made public by the Ministry of Health which announced yesterday that there were 65 new cases of the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,015.
The Ministry’s dashboard also indicates that Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) accounts for 45 of the 65 new cases. The only regions that recorded no new cases are Regions Two and Five.
It also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 543 in home isolation, 29 in institutional isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,266 persons have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.

