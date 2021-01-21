COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000

Latest update January 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases. This development was made public by the Ministry of Health which announced yesterday that there were 65 new cases of the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,015.
The Ministry’s dashboard also indicates that Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) accounts for 45 of the 65 new cases. The only regions that recorded no new cases are Regions Two and Five.
It also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 543 in home isolation, 29 in institutional isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,266 persons have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170.
Jan 21, 2021Kaieteur News – On a slow spin-friendly LBI track, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie befuddled a Leon Johnson’s XI batting line which raised concerns as they head into next month’s Regional...
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I had many friends among the African-Guyanese race when I was a radical activist in the era of the... more
Kaieteur News – Today, I examine the criticisms that the gas-to-shore (GTS) project lacks transparency. The fact that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]