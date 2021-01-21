Aliann Pompey Invitational returns on June 19

Kaieteur News – Five months remain before the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) becomes a hive of activity for the 2021 edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) and the organisers of the much anticipated event have issues a few updates.

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Sleepin Hotel & Casino, Ministry of Tourism, Sentinel Security, Atletismo Sudamericano (formerly ConSudAtle) and World Athletics have all returned as partners and sponsors of the event with additions to the list expected over time.

In a correspondence to the media, the organisers informed that persons now have the opportunity to pre-order official API watches by sending a message to the Aliann Pompey Invitational social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram which will be followed by detailed instructions to complete the order.

Men’s and women’s watches will be available for purchase and will be shipped to US addresses., however, for orders in Guyana, they will be available for pick up between June 17-20.

The cost of each watch is GY$10,000 with wholesale prices available for quantities of more than 10. The last day to pre-order is February 28.

So far, there have been several discussions with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and he has expressed his support and commitment to the success of this international competition, and has pledged the support of his Ministry.

Meanwhile, founder of the API, Guyanese Olympian; Aliann Pompey, was quoted saying that, “I am thrilled that we can move forward with this year’s API for a number of reasons. We can’t deny the effects that the pandemic has had on our lives.

To say the desire for a sense of normalcy is great is an understatement. I think this is the opportunity to bring sports back in a major way. It gives the athletes a chance to qualify for the Olympics that is slated to begin at the end of July.”

Pompey cited that there will be a few challenges for the event but, “Health and safety is absolutely at the forefront of everything we will do. We have to make sure we adhere to local and international protocol and beat practices so that we are not contributing in any way to the spread of the coronavirus. I am thrilled that our partners and sponsors are back for another year. I can’t stress enough how much of our success has been because of their support.”

The AP Invitational, which ran off its inaugural event in 2016, saw 11 athletes, all from overseas, move on to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“It is therefore our hope, to once again be seen as a conduit to the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Pompey concluded.