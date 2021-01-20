Special Constable robbed on the way to work

Kaieteur News – While on her way to work, Sharon Marks, a Special Constable stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters and of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was robbed of her valuables by two men. The incident, according to police occurred around 20:26hrs on Monday at Good Hope, Railway Embankment.

Based on information received Marks told investigators that she was heading east on the Railway Embankment road when she was confronted by two men. The Constable recalled that the men held onto her demanding that she hand over her bag. Marks further reported that one of the suspects pulled her bag from her and both men escaped in the eastern direction. According to reports, two national identification cards, a Scotia Bank card, cash, along with her police shirt and a head dress were stolen. After the matter was reported the area was checked for the suspects and CCTV cameras but none were seen. Investigation is still ongoing.