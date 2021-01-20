Special Constable robbed on the way to work

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – While on her way to work, Sharon Marks, a Special Constable stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters and of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was robbed of her valuables by two men. The incident, according to police occurred around 20:26hrs on Monday at Good Hope, Railway Embankment.
Based on information received Marks told investigators that she was heading east on the Railway Embankment road when she was confronted by two men. The Constable recalled that the men held onto her demanding that she hand over her bag. Marks further reported that one of the suspects pulled her bag from her and both men escaped in the eastern direction. According to reports, two national identification cards, a Scotia Bank card, cash, along with her police shirt and a head dress were stolen. After the matter was reported the area was checked for the suspects and CCTV cameras but none were seen. Investigation is still ongoing.
Jan 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue....
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The joining of the PNC and Walter Rodney’s party, the Working People’s Alliance, under the umbrella... more
Kaieteur News – The second set of criticisms surrounding the gas-to-shore (GTS) project concerns Guyana’s international... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]