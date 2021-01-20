Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Nineteen new cases of COVID -19 recorded – MOH

Jan 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – There are 19 new COVID-19 cases, which were recorded yesterday. The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported fourteen new cases in Region Four, three new cases in Region Six while Regions Five and Seven recorded one new case each.
According to the updated dashboard, there are 537 patients in home isolation, 31 patients are in institutional isolation and six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.
Additionally, a total of 6, 206 persons have recovered and 170 have died from the disease.

