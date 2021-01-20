Motorcycle thieves granted $150,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Two men who robbed a teen of his motorcycle back in May last year, were on Monday each granted bail to the tune of $150,000 after they appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

It was alleged that on May 3, 2020, Charles Abrams, 28, of Lot 44 Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and Travis Persaud, 28, of Anna Regina Market Street, robbed Rudranauth Chandrika, 18, of Dry Shore, Essequibo of his motorcycle worth $220,000 at Mashaboo, Essequibo.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on bail. The matter was adjourned to February 12.