Motorcycle thieves granted $150,000 bail

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men who robbed a teen of his motorcycle back in May last year, were on Monday each granted bail to the tune of $150,000 after they appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.
It was alleged that on May 3, 2020, Charles Abrams, 28, of Lot 44 Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and Travis Persaud, 28, of Anna Regina Market Street, robbed Rudranauth Chandrika, 18, of Dry Shore, Essequibo of his motorcycle worth $220,000 at Mashaboo, Essequibo.
The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on bail. The matter was adjourned to February 12.
Jan 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue....
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The joining of the PNC and Walter Rodney’s party, the Working People’s Alliance, under the umbrella... more
Kaieteur News – The second set of criticisms surrounding the gas-to-shore (GTS) project concerns Guyana’s international... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]