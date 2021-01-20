Man injured in shoot-out with police arrested at private hospital

Kaieteur News – Several hours after evading members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after a shoot-out, 24-year-old William DeAbreu was yesterday arrested at a private hospital after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

DeAbreu is wanted by the police in relation to several robberies committed on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). On Monday he was involved in a shooting incident which occurred at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

According to a police report, upon receiving information about the injured DeAbreu being treated there, the ranks went to the Woodlands Hospital, Georgetown, and around 01:00hrs arrested the suspect. When the ranks arrived he was already treated for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Divisional Commander for Region Four (C), Mahendra Siwnarine, told this publication that a male and a female were also arrested at the hospital. The commander stated that the man and the woman were arrested for allegedly assisting the wanted man.

DeAbreu and the two other suspects were taken to the Brickdam Police Station and subsequently transported to the Cove and John Police Station for further investigation.

According to that report, ranks on mobile patrol duties received information about a suspect who was wanted in connection with several robberies committed between Vigilance and Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. Reports suggest that the suspect was in motor car PPP 7762 along with several other males, all reportedly armed.

Upon approaching the motor car that was proceeding on Church Road, one of the ranks signalled DeAbreu to stop. It was observed that DeAbreu was the only occupant of the motor car.

In an attempt to evade the police he crashed into the police vehicle and opened the driver side door of the car and immediately discharged a round in the direction of the police. According to the police, the ranks returned fire and DeAbreu exited the motor car and discharged another round towards the ranks and ran up the road. The ranks, it was revealed, then opened fire on him and he was reportedly shot. He then ran into an unoccupied yard and escaped into the dense vegetation at the back of the property.

The ranks conducted a search of the yard and the nearby houses but only discovered a red haversack and a hat with suspected blood stains. A man who lived nearby was questioned by the police about the suspect and denied knowledge of his whereabouts. The man was taken into custody and the motor car was taken to the Cove and John Police Station and lodged for analysis.