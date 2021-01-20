Letter to the Sports Editor Come clean Mr. Sports Minister

Dear Sports Editor,

Kaieteur News – After the dust settles, we usually must get down to the real reason for the issues surrounding the usage of the providence stadium for football on a rainy day and how this affects the future of cricket and other sports discipline on the green outfield.

The public was made aware of this tournament only about one week before it was actually held, so we assume that while background planning may have happened, it was not planned long in advance.

A few days before the tournament it was observed that some sponsors came on board.

This writer would like the minister to make public how much money his ministry spent on this football tournament outside of providing the stadium free of cost and paying for television production broadcast and live streaming. It was reported about in John Public that the minister paid all expenses.

Kudos to the GFF and Kashif and Shanghai organization for pulling this off; we need more of it. Just find a solution on your venue as I would never agree to play football on a cricket pitch-it is wrong. I hold no brief for the Guyana Cricket Board but they have a right to make their positions known. Banning them from the Stadium is childish and illegal, maybe they should add another lawsuit to their challenge to the Cricket Administration Act; they have my support this time.

It would be an understatement to say that this issue is a live one but if Minister Ramson wants to hold the moral high ground, he should make public how much he spent on the football tournament and at the same time, tell us how much he intends to spend on other sport disciplines making similar requests.

Is it because this minister set out to prove that those before him were wrong and he will change that? Was he advised not to do it? Attacking the cricket board does not answer the core issues. The previous government built athletic tracks in Leonora, Linden and New Amsterdam, they all have football pitches at the middle. In fact, in Linden, the only cricket ground (Bayroc) was converted to a football field.

While we are at it, the minister can also tell us how much revenue the cricket matches have earned for the government coffers as opposed to other sports. My understanding is that cricket contributed 90% of all earnings for the Guyana National Stadium from 2007 to date.

WHY should cricket pay fantastic amounts to use the stadium??

Over to you, Minister.

Concerned citizen,

Rafzia Shaheed.