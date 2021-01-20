Labour Ministry revises the policy on OSH for workers

Kaieteur News – Under the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021, the Ministry of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department was able to revise the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health for workers.

This disclosure was made yesterday during a virtual conference the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton had with the American Chambers of Commerce (AMCHAM).

In his presentation, Minister Hamilton made mention that there is a National Policy on OSH which was developed in collaboration with the social partners and technical assistance from the International Labour Organization.

According to Hamilton, “the main task of the policy is not only to eliminate or reduce hazards and the incidence of work-related injuries, fatalities and diseases; but to promote the positive development of factors in the working environment which enhance the social, mental and physical well-being of workers and the society as a whole”.

Back in November, Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry was looking at developing the policy that addresses workers health and safety within the mining and construction sector.

In addition, the Minister noted that a National Plan of Action is to be developed to facilitate the implementation of the policy.

Also discussed was the launch of an OSH Campaign, which will promote safe workplaces and reduce accidents in the mining and construction sectors. This initiative was prompted by a review of the trending activities in the mining and construction sectors and the human losses suffered as a result of unsafe workplace conditions, unsafe acts of persons, unsafe working equipment and unsafe work. The campaign would be focusing on the safety of all miners and construction workers while at work and their safe return to their families.