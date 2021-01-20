Labour Ministry revises the policy on OSH for workers

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Under the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021, the Ministry of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department was able to revise the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health for workers.
This disclosure was made yesterday during a virtual conference the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton had with the American Chambers of Commerce (AMCHAM).
In his presentation, Minister Hamilton made mention that there is a National Policy on OSH which was developed in collaboration with the social partners and technical assistance from the International Labour Organization.
According to Hamilton, “the main task of the policy is not only to eliminate or reduce hazards and the incidence of work-related injuries, fatalities and diseases; but to promote the positive development of factors in the working environment which enhance the social, mental and physical well-being of workers and the society as a whole”.
Back in November, Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry was looking at developing the policy that addresses workers health and safety within the mining and construction sector.
In addition, the Minister noted that a National Plan of Action is to be developed to facilitate the implementation of the policy.
Also discussed was the launch of an OSH Campaign, which will promote safe workplaces and reduce accidents in the mining and construction sectors. This initiative was prompted by a review of the trending activities in the mining and construction sectors and the human losses suffered as a result of unsafe workplace conditions, unsafe acts of persons, unsafe working equipment and unsafe work. The campaign would be focusing on the safety of all miners and construction workers while at work and their safe return to their families.
Jan 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue....
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The joining of the PNC and Walter Rodney’s party, the Working People’s Alliance, under the umbrella... more
Kaieteur News – The second set of criticisms surrounding the gas-to-shore (GTS) project concerns Guyana’s international... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]