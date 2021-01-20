Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Labour Ministry revises the policy on OSH for workers

Jan 20, 2021 News

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton.

Kaieteur News – Under the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021, the Ministry of Labour, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department was able to revise the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health for workers.
This disclosure was made yesterday during a virtual conference the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton had with the American Chambers of Commerce (AMCHAM).
In his presentation, Minister Hamilton made mention that there is a National Policy on OSH which was developed in collaboration with the social partners and technical assistance from the International Labour Organization.
According to Hamilton, “the main task of the policy is not only to eliminate or reduce hazards and the incidence of work-related injuries, fatalities and diseases; but to promote the positive development of factors in the working environment which enhance the social, mental and physical well-being of workers and the society as a whole”.
Back in November, Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry was looking at developing the policy that addresses workers health and safety within the mining and construction sector.
In addition, the Minister noted that a National Plan of Action is to be developed to facilitate the implementation of the policy.
Also discussed was the launch of an OSH Campaign, which will promote safe workplaces and reduce accidents in the mining and construction sectors. This initiative was prompted by a review of the trending activities in the mining and construction sectors and the human losses suffered as a result of unsafe workplace conditions, unsafe acts of persons, unsafe working equipment and unsafe work. The campaign would be focusing on the safety of all miners and construction workers while at work and their safe return to their families.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GRFU meets Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport, Charles Ramson

GRFU meets Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport, Charles Ramson

Jan 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue....
Read More
Letter to the Sports Editor Come clean Mr. Sports Minister

Letter to the Sports Editor Come clean Mr. Sports...

Jan 20, 2021

Johnson to lead Guyana in CWI Regional Super 50

Johnson to lead Guyana in CWI Regional Super 50

Jan 20, 2021

GABF to commence training for FIBA WC pre-qualifiers this weekend

GABF to commence training for FIBA WC...

Jan 20, 2021

Muneshwers Ltd supports Golden Jaguars’ World Cup journey with health products

Muneshwers Ltd supports Golden Jaguars’ World...

Jan 20, 2021

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West...

Jan 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]