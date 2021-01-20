Johnson to lead Guyana in CWI Regional Super 50

Kaieteur News – Leon Johnson will lead Guyana Jaguars in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional CG Insurance Super 50 tournament which is set to be played next month in Antigua and Barbuda.

Six teams will contest the 47th edition of the tournament– Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands.West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetymer will serve as Johnson’s deputy. The Guyana Jaguars is scheduled to depart Guyana on January 30 for Antigua, where they will continue to engage in the prescribed COVID 19 safety measures leading up to their first match on February 8.All-rounder Keemo Paul will sit out of the tournament in order to facilitate adequate recovery from an injury, whereas, Sherfane Rutherford who was considered for selection, has opted to play T/10 and T/20 cricket in Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively, which collectively coincide with his time demands to play for the Guyana Jaguars during the Regional Super 50.

In keeping with the COVID-19 Protocols, members of the Guyana Jaguars will undergo a series of tests prior to their departure and arrival in Antigua. On January 23, the team will undergo the first of two tests after which they will be required to isolate before their second test on January 27.

Upon Arrival in Antigua, a two-day room isolation is required after which they will undergo the third test on February 2 with the fourth test schedule for February 6, between which players will be allowed to practice as a group.

The squad reads; Chandrapaul Hemraj, Trevon Griffith, Christopher Barnwell, Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Assad Fudadin, Keon Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ramaal Lewis, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach.

Esuan Crandon is the coach, while the Manager/Assistant Coach is Shivnarine Chanderpaul and the Physiotherapist is Ernesto Campo Gonzalez.