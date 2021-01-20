Guyana gat mo gas onshore dan offshore

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de government nah gat fuh build no gas-to-shore plant. De amount of fart wah does come out of dem politicians’ mouth, dem gat enough gas fuh power de national grid right pun shore. Dem boys call dat natural gas.
De amount of gas wah does pass enough fuh knock de wind out of yuh and to blow de country away.
Dem boys know dat sometimes when a strong one hold yuh, yuh does gat fuh let it rip. After all happiness comes from within.
De Vee Pee could put all dah gas from de government to use. He can mek it light every bulb in every house in Guyana.
But de specialists’ fuh gas is dem doctors. Dem gat de cure. One day a man went to see he doctor who ask he: “What seems to be the problem today?”
De man answer, “Ah passing a lot of wind, all de time.”
The doctor nod and exclaimed, “Hmm.”
De man seh, “Dem nah stink and yuh nah hear dem. Is just dat it happening all de time. Since me come hay, me done leggo five times already.”
The doctor picked up he notepad and write out a prescription.
De man tun to de doctor and ask, “Will this prescription help me stop passing gas?”
“No,” said the doctor. “The prescription is to clear your sinuses. Next week I want you back here for a hearing test.”
Talk half and check you smell and hearing regularly.
