GRFU meets Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport, Charles Ramson

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) yesterday met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue. Representatives of the Union and the Minister engaged in fruitful discussions on the way forward for the sport. It is the first meeting between the two since Ramson became the subject Minister back in August, 2020.

The Minister told the delegation of the GRFU, led by its President Ryan Dey, that Rugby has been listed as a “core sport.” He said core sports are his ministry’s priority and will receive financial assistance.

President Dey informed the Minister of the current state of the rugby pitch in the National Park and requested that it be properly fitted to accommodate rugby once again. The ground was earmarked for rehabilitation by the former Director of Sport, but was neglected, after heaps of mud was dumped on the ground in 2016. Minister Ramson promised to conduct a site visit with the aim of reforming the rugby pitch. He also requested a Memorandum of Understanding between the GRFU and the National Parks Commission, for use of the ground.

Dey also underscored the intention of the GRFU to decentralize Rugby from Georgetown, stating that plans are in the pipeline to establish rugby clubs in Linden and Berbice. Minister Ramson reminded of the construction of the multi-purpose complex in Linden, saying it “may be of use” to the GRFU.

Ramson insisted that there be a nursery in every sport association/union in the country. The GRFU president noted that there is a current system of youth training in rugby, but revealed that funding hinders exponential expansion.

He assured the union that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport intends to forge a partnership to elevate Rugby in Guyana. To this end, he urged for there to be a “National Tournament” to showcase the sport.

The GRFU team included, President, Ryan Dey; Senior Vice President, Joshua Griffith; Secretary, Terrence Grant; Sevens Coach, Theodore Henry and Female Coach, Kenneth Grant-Stuart.